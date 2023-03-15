How much is Alia Bhatt’s Net Worth?

Kritika Vaid

Alia Bhatt has a lot of hit films

Alia Bhatt is best known for her spectacular acting skills in films Raazi, Highway, Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR and others.

Alia's Per Movie Charges

Alia Bhatt charges whopping Rs 9-10 Crores per movie

Alia Bhatt is also the founder of Edamamma

Alia Bhatt founded a conscious maternity clothing brand, Edamamma, that specialises in creating natural garments for mothers and children, all sustainable.

Alia on Forbes India's List in 2019

In 2019, she was ranked eighth highest-paid actress in India Forbes India

Alia Bhatt's 2022 net worth!

Alia Bhatt’s total net worth in 2022 is reportedly around Rs 500 crore

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's combined net worth

If we add Ranbir Kapoor's net worth, the total will be more than Rs 800 crore

