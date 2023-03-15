15 Mar, 2023
Alia Bhatt is best known for her spectacular acting skills in films Raazi, Highway, Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR and others.
15 Mar, 2023
Alia Bhatt charges whopping Rs 9-10 Crores per movie
15 Mar, 2023
Alia Bhatt founded a conscious maternity clothing brand, Edamamma, that specialises in creating natural garments for mothers and children, all sustainable.
15 Mar, 2023
In 2019, she was ranked eighth highest-paid actress in India Forbes India
15 Mar, 2023
Alia Bhatt’s total net worth in 2022 is reportedly around Rs 500 crore
15 Mar, 2023
If we add Ranbir Kapoor's net worth, the total will be more than Rs 800 crore
15 Mar, 2023
Thanks For Reading!