Ambanis' House Antilia Lights up With Jai Shree Ram Written All Over
Ambani's famous Mumbai home, Antilia is decked up with beautiful lights ahead of Pran Pratishtha ceremony.
'Jai Shri Ram' in Hindi and diyas were displayed on the 27-story iconic building.
The area around the Mumbai residence was adorned with banners and lights.
A video featuring Antilia, showcased the building decked out with lights, diyas to celebrate Lord Ram's homecoming.
Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Isha-Anant, Akash-Shloka, and Anant-Radhika will attend the ‘Pran-Pratishtha’ ceremony.
Ambanis have been invited to the major consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.
Reliance organised a big 'bhandara' or 'anna seva' to commemorate the Ram Temple's inauguration on January 22, 2024.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Kantara to 777 Charlie, Famous Low Budget South Movies Which Were Super Hit At the Box Office