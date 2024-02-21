Ameen Sayani: The Golden Era of Legendary Radio Host of India
The legendary voice that shaped radio in India, Ameen Sayani passed away at the age of 91 on 21 February 2024.
Ameen Sayani was born on December 21, 1932, in the Bombay presidency during the British presidency. He completed his elementary education from Scindia School and is an Alma mater from St. Xavier’s College.
Ameen Sayani was a popular radio host remembered for his popular program ‘Bianca Geetmala’ which he used to host during his days.
Ameen Sayani was widely known for imitating the phrase, ‘Bheno Aur Bhaiyo’ which was treated with a melodious touch.
Ameen Sayani during his career has produced and spoken in more than 54,000 radio programs and has also done 19,000 spots since 1951.
Ameen was introduced to the All India Radio, Bombay by his brother Hamid Sayani. Where Ameen had invested his 10 years of his life.
Ameen not only popularised his radio programs, he soon made his entry into films like Bhoot Bungla, Teen Devian, Boxer, and Qatl.
Ameen Sayani in 2007 was honoured with the prestigious award of ‘Hindi Ratna Puraskaar’ for rooting in the simplicity of language that helped him throughout his career.
The popular radio show, ‘Bianca Geetmala’ was hosted by Ameen Sayani which he dedicatedly hosted for 42 years in his career.
Many are not aware of the fact that in 1960, Ameen Sayani worked in the marketing department of Tata Oil Mills for two years as a brand executive.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Pink to Soorma, Top Inspiring Movies of Taapsee Pannu