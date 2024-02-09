Amrita Singh's 7 Best Movies To Enjoy This Weekend

09 Feb, 2024

Lubhanshi Lamba

2 states- In this amazing movie, Amrita portrayed the character of Arjun Kapoor's mother.

Badla- Amrita Singh did one of the most acclaimed performances by playing the role of Rani Kaur.

Flying Jatt- This comedy movie featured Amrita Singh as Tiger Shroff’s mother.

Hindi Medium- Amrita Singh aced the role of a school teacher in the Irrfan Khan starrer Hindi Medium.

Kalyug- In the film, Amrita Singh portrayed Seema, as a vicious businesswoman who exploits and manipulates others.

Kkavyanjali- Amrita Singh surprised the audience with her dramatic confrontation as Nitya Nanda in Balaji's 'Kavyanjali.

Shootout at Lokhandwala- In this Hindi movie, the actress played the role of gangster Maya Dolas' mother, Ratnaprabha Dolas.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 Romantic Bollywood Movies To Watch During Valentine's Week

 Find Out More