Amrita Singh's 7 Best Movies To Enjoy This Weekend
09 Feb, 2024
Lubhanshi Lamba
2 states- In this amazing movie, Amrita portrayed the character of Arjun Kapoor's mother.
Badla- Amrita Singh did one of the most acclaimed performances by playing the role of Rani Kaur.
Flying Jatt- This comedy movie featured Amrita Singh as Tiger Shroff’s mother.
Hindi Medium- Amrita Singh aced the role of a school teacher in the Irrfan Khan starrer Hindi Medium.
Kalyug- In the film, Amrita Singh portrayed Seema, as a vicious businesswoman who exploits and manipulates others.
Kkavyanjali- Amrita Singh surprised the audience with her dramatic confrontation as Nitya Nanda in Balaji's 'Kavyanjali.
Shootout at Lokhandwala- In this Hindi movie, the actress played the role of gangster Maya Dolas' mother, Ratnaprabha Dolas.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 Romantic Bollywood Movies To Watch During Valentine's Week