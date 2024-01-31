Amy Jackson's 7 Best Movies And Shows
31 Jan, 2024
Lubhanshi Lamba
Madrasapattinam- The movie follows the escape of the English governor's wife (Amy Jackson), and Parithi, a villager, who falls in love.
Ekk Deewana Tha- The story follows the journey of Amy Jackson as Jessie, a girl from a conservative Christian family.
Mission: Chapter 1- Amy Jackson plays the role of a prison guard and has some thrilling fight scenes in the movie
Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre- Amy Jackson played the role of LouLou in the movie.
Supergirl- Actor Amy Jackson stars as Saturn Girl in the third series of Supergirl.
Theri- This Tamil movie features Amy Jackson portraying the character of a doctor.
Crakk - Jeethegaa Toh Jiyegaa!- Amy Jackson portrays an amazing role in a movie based on the journey of a man who leaves the Mumbai slums and enters the world of underground extreme sports.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 9 Romantic Movies Of Preity Zinta That Will Make You Fall In Love