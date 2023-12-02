Ananya Panday turns several heads in brown-coloured sleeveless halter-neck dress

02 Dec, 2023

Onam Gupta

Ananya Panday's style statement often comes with a risque element.

Ananya Panday never fails to impress fans with her impeccable sense of style

Ananya Panday serves bombshell avatar in a stylish brown mini-dress for an event

Ananya Panday struck some amazing poses for the photoshoot

For glam picks, Ananya Panday chose subtle eyeshadow, dazzling highlighter, perfect brows and glossy lips

Ananya complemented her party-ready outfit with side-parted tresses

Ananya Panday accessorised the mini dress with ankle-length heeled pointed boots, a clutch, dainty earrings and statement rings

Ananya wore the outfit with matching brown-coloured stockings adorned in sequinned embroidery.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 8 Iconic Characters of Boman Irani That You You'll Never Forget

 Find Out More