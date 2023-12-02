Ananya Panday turns several heads in brown-coloured sleeveless halter-neck dress
Ananya Panday's style statement often comes with a risque element.
Ananya Panday never fails to impress fans with her impeccable sense of style
Ananya Panday serves bombshell avatar in a stylish brown mini-dress for an event
Ananya Panday struck some amazing poses for the photoshoot
For glam picks, Ananya Panday chose subtle eyeshadow, dazzling highlighter, perfect brows and glossy lips
Ananya complemented her party-ready outfit with side-parted tresses
Ananya Panday accessorised the mini dress with ankle-length heeled pointed boots, a clutch, dainty earrings and statement rings
Ananya wore the outfit with matching brown-coloured stockings adorned in sequinned embroidery.
