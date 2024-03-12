Ananya Panday's 'So Positive' Initiative Promotes Positive Social Media Behaviour in Chennai
Ananya Panday is not just an actress of this generation but also someone who is driving conversations, that make a difference.
The actress launched a Digital Social Responsibility initiative on 30th June 2019 on the occasion of World Social Media Day, ‘So Positive’.
Ananya has yet again reiterated the need for social media positivity at the ‘Humanitarian Awards’ in Chennai instituted by Apsara Reddy.
Ananya Panday took to her social media and shared a video while she delivers her speech at the event.
She said, "Honoured to be at the ‘Humanitarian Awards’ here in Chennai that recognizes the tireless efforts of grassroot level social activists working towards the noble cause of child rights and the prevention of child sexual abuse. And many who ensure children go on a lifelong journey of care, comfort and further education post traumatic situations
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Yodha To Kung Fu Panda: 6 Films To Release In March