Andhadhun to Agent Vinod, Top Movies of Sriram Raghavan
11 Jan, 2024
Mallika Mehzabeen
Merry Christmas: The film will be released on January 12, 2024. The movie features Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles.
Agent Vinod: Released in 2012, the movie is an action thriller and features Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor in lead roles.
Andhadhun: One of the most loved movies of Sriram Raghavan has to be Andhadhun. The film features Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead role. The movie is about a man who acts like a blind and accidentally becomes a part of a murder story.
Badlapur: Released in 2015, the movie is an action crime featuring Varun Dhawan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Huma Qureshi and Yami Gautam.
EK Hasina Thi: The movie is about a woman who falls in love with a mysterious man who frames her for carrying illegal firearms.
Bhramam: A pianist feigns visual impairment and unintentionally finds himself caught up in a series of complications when he witnesses the killing of a former movie actor.
