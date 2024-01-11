Andhadhun to Stree, Movies With Open Ending

Stree: The horror-comedy movie explores the narrative of a village haunted by a woman who targets men during festivals. Rajkummar Rao and his friends take it upon themselves to unravel the mystery. Ultimately, the village transforms into a secure haven, signifying that Stree has departed from their community.
Andhadhun: Helmed by Sriram Raghavan, the movie features Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead role. The film is about a man who acts like a visually impaired. However, he is not and ends up becoming a part of a murder.
Being Cyrus: Being Cyrus is a compelling, ambiguous, chaotic, and oddly compassionate tale of an outsider grappling to understand himself. Consecutive murders unfold.
Talaash: The Answer Lies Within The movie is about a grieving family. The film features Aamir in the lead role, who is trying to deal with the loss of his son.
Drishyam: The film features Ajay Devgn in the lead role. Further, Devgn's family is suspected of murder, and he crosses all boundaries to save them.
Talvar: The movie was based on a real murder case of a teenage girl. They presented three sides to the case, leaving the viewers to make their own interpretations.
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Andhadhun to Agent Vinod, Top Movies of Sriram Raghavan