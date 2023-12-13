Captain Holt's 12 Evergreen Funniest dialogues From Brooklyn Nine-Nine
13 Dec, 2023
Jigyasa Sahay
Captain Holt has made us laugh with his unique way several times. Here is a look back to his iconic lines.
"I Did Mean Woke, But It Is Grammatically Incoherent"
This one liner is a meme we B99 fans can never forget - "Vindication!"
"Look At That, You've Helped Me Find My Smile"
"Oh I've Caused A Problem. I Think I Am Getting A Text Message. Bloop. There It is"
"Why is no one having a good time? I specifically requested it."
"I Went To Barbados With My Husband. We Wove Hats Out Of Palm Fronds And Swam With The Stingrays. I've Never Been Happier"
"Captain Wuntch, good to see you. But if you're here, who's guarding Hades?"
"Apparently my husband Kevin has invited you all to my party. There's very little street parking. No gifts. No singing of Happy Birthday. It should be fun."
Did you also catch up with Holt's "HOT DAMN!"?
"No, from now on, call me…Velvet Thunder!"
No one says it better than the Captain -"Yas queen!"
Will miss you Andre Braugher aka Captain Holt!
