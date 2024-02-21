Animal Park to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Upcoming Films of Tripti Dimri
Tripti Dimri was recently announced as the leading female actor in the horror comedy movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 replacing Kiara Advani.
The Bhabhi Number 2, in Animal, will be seen playing the character of Zoya in the continuation of Animal Park helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.
Tripti Dimri will be also seen featuring alongside Rajkumar Rao in an upcoming film, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video.
The National crush of India, Tripti will be seen acting alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi in Dhadak 2.
Tripti Dimri is all set to be starred in Aashiqui 3 opposite Kartik Aaryan.
Tripti will be also collaborating with Vicky Kaushal, in an untitled movie helmed by Karan Johar.
Tripti will also be acting alongside KGF star Yash in an upcoming movie.
