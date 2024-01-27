Animal to Soldier: Top 9 Bollywood Movies of Lord Bobby Deol
Gupt: The Hidden Truth- Directed in 1997. This movie is one of the best movies of Bobby Deol, playing the character of Sahil Sinha alongside Kajol and Manisha Koirala.
Ajnabee- Raj played by Boby Deol and Priya (Kareena Kapoor) a recently married couple, relocate to Switzerland and befriend their new neighbors, Raj is suddenly accused of a murder, prompting him to flee in an attempt to clear his name.
Humraaz- Featuring Bobby Deol as the lead actor in the movie, Bobby plays the character Raj Singhania alongside Akshaye Khanna and Ameesha Patel.
Class of 83- The tale of a former law enforcement officer who becomes a mentor to a group of individuals navigating through different challenges.
Love Hostel- Set in the vibrant setting of rural North India, Love Hostel follows the tumultuous experience of a determined young couple who are being pursued by a relentless mercenary.
Yamla Pagla Deewana- A married Canadian journeys to India in an attempt to reconcile with his long-lost father and brother, but encounters various obstacles and difficulties along the way.
Race 3- The relationships and loyalties of a criminal family are put to the test as they plan their next major heist when unexpected revelations come to light.
Soldier- The story revolves around Bobby Deol who escapes from India and reaches Australia to seek revenge for a past incident in India. While in Australia, he encounters and develops feelings for the daughter of a wealthy and influential man.
Animal- Boby Deol was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s movie Animal, where he portrays Abrar who plays the role of an antagonist.
