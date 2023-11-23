Animal Trailer: 11 MOST Dark And Horror Scenes From The Ranbir Kapoor Movie
Ranbir Kapoor's Animal trailer was released today, and here are some of the most raw and intense scenes from the massy actioner.
Bobby Deol's rugged avatar in Animal will send shivers down your spine.
Ranbir Kapoor revealed he was scared after reading the script, and his fans understand why after watching the trailer.
Netizens call Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film evil with intense slaughtering scenes.
The shirtless fight scene between Bobby Deol and Ranbir Kapoor caused a stir on social media.
The role reversal scene between father-son Anil and Ranbir gave goosebumps.
Ranbir Kapoor displays ruthlessness with a machine gun, an axe, and a knife to murder.
Animal's trailer highlighted how traumatic upbringing influenced Ranbir Kapoor's character.
Rashmika Mandanna slays with her raw expression in Sandeep Vanga's revenge drama.
Animal's trailer has been labelled the most violent trailer of the year by social media users.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 9 Most Memorable Dialogues Of Pankaj Tripathi