Ankita Lokhande Acting Journey From Soap Opera To Bollywood Actress
Ankita Lokhande was born on December 19, 1984. Her birth name was Tanuja.
Ankita has also received three gold awards and one Indian Television Academy award.
Ankita was first seen in the lead role of Archana Deshmukh in Ekta Kapoor's daily soap 'Pavitra Rishta.'
It was in 'Pavitra Rishta' show that Ankita crossed paths with the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, whom she dated for seven years.
Later in her acting career, Ankita debuted in her first movie 'Manikarnika'.
Ankita Lokhande and Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut shared the frame in the same movie.
Ankita was reportedly going to have her first film role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's historical epic Padmaavat which was released in 2018. However, she later turned down the film due to personal reasons.
Later in 2020, Ankita was seen starring alongside Shraddha Kapoor in 'Baaghi 3'
In December 2021 Ankita Lokhande tied the knot with businessman Vicky Jain.
In 2023, Ankita Lokhande featured in a movie titled, 'The Last Coffee'
Ankita and Vicky together entered the Bigg Boss 17 house in mid-October 2023.
Ankita Lokhande is expected to share screens with Randeep Hooda for his upcoming movie, 'Swatantra Veer Savarkar'
