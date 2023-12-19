Ankita Lokhande Education Qualification And Net Worth
Ankita Lokhande became a household name with the popular daily soap 'Pavitra Rishta.'
Ankita Lokhande, who loved acting since childhood, completed her schooling and college in Indore.
Ankita Lokhande moved from Indore to Mumbai in 2005 to pursue her career in acting. She has been a part of films like Padmavat, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and Baaghi 3.
Ankita Lokhande also appeared in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 4 and did a standup comedy with Kapil Sharma.
Ankita Lokhande married Vicky Jain, a businessman, years after dating late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.
Ankita Lokhande earns Rs 24- 36 lakhs yearly from YouTube, while she earns around Rs 20-30 lakh from Instagram.
Ankita Lokhande makes Rs 1.5-2 crores from TV shows, web series and music videos.
Ankita Lokhande's net worth is estimated to be Rs 25 crore, as per multiple media reports.
