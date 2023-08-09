Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain Get Married Again in Kronborg Slot, Denmark
09 Aug, 2023
Kritika Vaid
Ankita Lokhande wore a stunning pink saree in a beautiful location
Ankita's husband Vicky wore a white blazer for their English wedding
The couple got married in December 2021
Ankita Lokhande wore a stunning sequin work saree for her big day
Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain and 'mad' in love
Ankita Lokhande wears a gorgeous necklace with her shimmery light pink saree
Ankita and Vicky's cosy pics from their English wedding make us fall in love
How romantic! Vicky Jain kisses wife Ankita Lokhande on her cheeks
Vicky Jain can be seen going down on his knees for Ankita in a picturesque location
Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain pose for an amazing wedding shoot in front of Kronborg Slot castle
