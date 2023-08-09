Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain Get Married Again in Kronborg Slot, Denmark

09 Aug, 2023

Kritika Vaid

Ankita Lokhande wore a stunning pink saree in a beautiful location

Ankita's husband Vicky wore a white blazer for their English wedding

The couple got married in December 2021

Ankita Lokhande wore a stunning sequin work saree for her big day

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain and 'mad' in love

Ankita Lokhande wears a gorgeous necklace with her shimmery light pink saree

Ankita and Vicky's cosy pics from their English wedding make us fall in love

How romantic! Vicky Jain kisses wife Ankita Lokhande on her cheeks

Vicky Jain can be seen going down on his knees for Ankita in a picturesque location

Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain pose for an amazing wedding shoot in front of Kronborg Slot castle

