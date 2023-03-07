Anupam Kher Birthday Special: 11 Best Films For Binge-Watching

A glimpse at Anupam Kher's best films for your binge-watch list on his birthday.

Saaransh (1984)

Anupam Kher was in his late 20s when he played the role of an ageing father in the Mahesh Bhatt directorial.

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995)

Anupam Kher played Shah Rukh Khan's father in Aditya Chopra's directorial debut.

Maine Gandhi Ko Nahin Mara (2005)

Anupam Kher essayed the role of Urmila Matondkar's father in the psychological-social-drama.

Khosla Ka Ghosla (2006)

Anupam Kher's character was loved by audiences in the dark-social-dramedy.

A Wednesday (2008)

Anupam Kher's acting prowess was hailed in Neeraj Pandey's action-thriller.

Special 26 (2013)

Anupam Kher gave yet another memorable performance in the comedy-thriller.

Baby (2015)

Anupam Kher portrayed a secret service agent in Neeraj Pandey's action-thriller.

Buddha In A Traffic Jam (2016)

Anupam Kher played a negative role in Vivek Agnihotri's social-drama.

M.S. Dhoni: An Untold Story (2016)

Anupam Kher essayed the role of MS Dhoni's father in Neeraj Pandey's sports biopic.

The Accidental Prime Minister (2019)

Anupam Kher played former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in the movie.

The Kashmir Files (2022)

Anupam Kher's performance was hailed in the film based on Kashmiri Pandits genocide.

