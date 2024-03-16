Anuradha Paudwal Education Qualification
16 Mar, 2024
Mallika Mehzabeen
Anuradha Paudwal is one of the known playback singers in Bollywood. Paudwal was the first singer to challenge the monopoly of the Mangeshkar singers.
Anuradha has sung thousands of songs and hundreds of bhajans in an array of languages.
Hailing from Karwar in Karnataka, Paudwal made her singing debut at the age of 19 with 'Omkaram Bindu Sanyuktam' in the popular film 'Abhimaan'
Anuradha studied at Xavier's College in Mumbai (Bombay).
Anuradha received a music doctorate from DY Patil University and was honoured by the House of Commons in England.
The playback singer was appointed as the Cultural Ambassador to Indian Devotional Music by the United Nations in New York.
Anuradha made her debut with a Sanskrit verse in the 1973 Hindi film Abhiman, composed by S. D. Burman.
On Saturday, Anuradha announced that she will now contest in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 with the Bharatiya Janata party.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Priyanka Chopra is a Rose Burfi in This Stunning Pink Saree - Pics