Anushka Sharma to Kriti Sanon: 6 Highly Anticipated OTT Debuts in 2024
Anushka Sharma's upcoming OTT debut Chakda Express is a biopic film based on Jhulan Goswami.
The upcoming crime series Mandala Murders will feature Vaani Kapoor in collaboration with Gopi Puthran.
The highly anticipated upcoming Netflix project Do Patti will star Kriti Sanon alongside Kajol.
Saurabh Varma's upcoming web series Tiwari will feature Urmila Matondkar in a gripping role.
After the success of Rakshak, the patriotic movie will feature Surbhi Chanda in the second part as well.
Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming OTT Debut Heeramandi will star Sanjay's niece. The movie is expected to premier on OTT giant Netflix.
