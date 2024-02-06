Anushka Sharma to Kriti Sanon: 6 Highly Anticipated OTT Debuts in 2024

06 Feb, 2024

Shawn Dass

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma's upcoming OTT debut Chakda Express is a biopic film based on Jhulan Goswami.

Vaani Kapoor

The upcoming crime series Mandala Murders will feature Vaani Kapoor in collaboration with Gopi Puthran.

Kriti Sanon

The highly anticipated upcoming Netflix project Do Patti will star Kriti Sanon alongside Kajol.

Urmila Matondkar

Saurabh Varma's upcoming web series Tiwari will feature Urmila Matondkar in a gripping role.

Surbhi Chanda

After the success of Rakshak, the patriotic movie will feature Surbhi Chanda in the second part as well.

Sharmin Segal

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming OTT Debut Heeramandi will star Sanjay's niece. The movie is expected to premier on OTT giant Netflix.

