Arijit Singh was born in a small town called Murshidabad in West Bengal to a Bengali mom and a Punjabi father. The singer was highly influenced by his mother's side of the family which had many singers he got to learn right from his childhood.
25 Apr, 2023
Vineeta Kumar
Arijit Singh went to Raja Bijay High School and Sripat Singh College in West Bengal. In his family, his grandmother was a singer, his aunt was trained in Indian classical music and his uncle used to play the Tabla.
Arijit Singh owes his success to his three gurus namely - Rajendra Prasad who taught him Indian classical music, Dhirendra Prasad Hazari who was a Tabla expert and Birendra Prasad Hazari who trained him in Rabindrasangeet and pop music.
Arijit Singh was always a simple man and even after the humongous success of 'Tum Hi Ho', he didn't buy one car for a long time. He believes in simple living and high thinking.
Arijit Singh once revealed that his friends would initially make fun of him for the way he would dress up in formal trousers and a long Kurta but he never cared about his appearance in a general sense.
As per a website named CA Knowledge which keeps a track of celebrities' net worth, Arijit Singh today has a net worth of around 7 million USD which comes to around Rs 55 crore.
Arijit Singh reportedly charges Rs 8-10 lakh per song to do playback in the movies and his fees for a full hour-long concert is between Rs 1-1.5 crore.
Arijit Singh runs an NGO named 'Let There Be Light' which works for the BPL community.
The singer has his own house in Mumbai which costs around Rs 8 crore. He now owns many luxury cars including a Hummer, Range Rover, and a Mercedes-Benz.
