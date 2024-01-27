Arun Mahashetty Net Worth
27 Jan, 2024
Mallika Mehzabeen
Arun is a popular Hyderabadi YouTuber known for his YouTube channel, Achanak Bayanak Gaming. Arun has a subscriber base of 310K on YouTube and 700K followers on Instagram.
Arun Mashetty attended Jain Heritage School in Hyderabad for his education. He is married to Malak Mashettey, and their wedding took place on March 15, 2021.
According to reports, the net worth of Arun Mashetty in 2023 was more than INR 5 crore, mostly from his YouTube channel and social media activity.
Well-known Indian YouTuber Arun Srikanth Mashetty, famous for his YouTube channel Achanak Bayanak Gaming, joined the Bigg Boss 17 house on October 15, 2023.
Arun is one of the top 5 finalists of the Bigg Boss 17, and all his Hyderabadi fans are excited and praying for their favourite YouTuber to lift the trophy.
Arun Srikanth Mashetty has become a notable figure in the content creation industry, thanks to his compelling content and vibrant online presence.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Wednesday to Stranger Things, Top Teen Series to Enjoy on Netflix