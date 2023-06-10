A glimpse at ten movie celebs who got married in their 50s.
Nina Gupta married Vivek Mehra at the age of 54 in 2008.
Ashish Vidyarthi recently got married to Rupali Barua at the age of 57 in 2023.
Veteran actress Suhasini Mulay married Atul Gurtu at the age of 60 in 2011.
Milind Soman married Ankita Konwar at the age of 53 in 2018.
Sanjay Dutta married Manyata in 2008 when he was 48 years old.
Kabir Bedi tied the knot with his second wife Nikki Bedi at the age of 46 in 1992.
Dilip Kumar got married to Saira Banu in 1966 at the age of 44.
Michael Douglas got married to Catherine Zeta Jones in 2000 when he was 56 years old.
Nicolas Cage married Riko Shibata in 2021 when he was 57 years old.
George Clooney got married to Amal Alamuddin in 2014 at the age of 53.
