Aspirant to Kota Factory, 6 Must-Watch Motivational Series
18 Jan, 2024
Mallika Mehzabeen
Kota Factory: Helmed by Saurabh Khanna, the series is about the struggle aspirants of IIT-JEE face. The series is available on YouTube and Netflix.
Pitchers: Available on Amazon Prime, the series depicts the life of four young entrepreneurs who quit their day jobs in order to pursue their start-up venture.
Lakhon Mein Ek: Aakash aspires to be an online sensation through mimicry without his father's approval, caught in a dilemma between his dreams and family expectations.
Panchayat: It is one of the superhit series which depicts the life of an engineering graduate who starts to work as a Panchayat secretary in a rural area.
Slum Golf: The series revolves around a boy who is born in slums and aspires to become a golf star.
Aspirants: The series features the journey of people aspiring to become IAS or IPS by cracking one of the most sought-after exams UPSC.
