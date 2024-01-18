Aspirant to Kota Factory, 6 Must-Watch Motivational Series

18 Jan, 2024

Mallika Mehzabeen

Kota Factory: Helmed by Saurabh Khanna, the series is about the struggle aspirants of IIT-JEE face. The series is available on YouTube and Netflix.

Pitchers: Available on Amazon Prime, the series depicts the life of four young entrepreneurs who quit their day jobs in order to pursue their start-up venture.

Lakhon Mein Ek: Aakash aspires to be an online sensation through mimicry without his father's approval, caught in a dilemma between his dreams and family expectations.

Panchayat: It is one of the superhit series which depicts the life of an engineering graduate who starts to work as a Panchayat secretary in a rural area.

Slum Golf: The series revolves around a boy who is born in slums and aspires to become a golf star.

Aspirants: The series features the journey of people aspiring to become IAS or IPS by cracking one of the most sought-after exams UPSC.

