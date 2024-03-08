Astitva to Arth, Films Celebrating Women's Resilience
08 Mar, 2024
Mallika Mehzabeen
Mirch Masala: A woman challenges her powerful oppressor, rallying support from the factory guard, village women, and teachers to openly resist the repression.
Astitva: Aditi's revelation as the sole heir to an old friend's estate confuses her husband. But her hidden secret threatens to tear their family apart.
Arth: Inder, an ambitious director, is romantically involved with Kavita, a successful actress. He abandons his wife, Pooja, who subsequently sets out on a quest to discover her authentic self.
Lajja: The movie focuses on the resilience and strength of women in challenging oppressive norms.
Queen: The movie is about the self-discovery of a woman who goes on a honeymoon after her fiance refuses to get married to her.
English Vinglish: The movie revolves around a housewife who doesn't speak English fluently. However, she finds her way and learns to assert herself.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Queen to Cocktail, Movies Celebrating Female Friendships