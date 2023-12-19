Baahubali to Saaho: Prabhas' 9 Highest-Grossing Films
19 Dec, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Adipurush- It centres on the journey taken by exiled prince Raghav to free his wife Janaki from the clutches of Raakshash king Lankesh, based on Ramayana.
Baahubali 2: The Conclusion- Amarendra Baahubali, the presumed heir to the Mahishmati throne, discovers that his adoptive brother is plotting to claim the throne.
Baahubali: The Beginning- Raised by tribal people, a child from the Mahishmati kingdom eventually discovers his royal heritage.
Darling- An unwelcome marriage to a gangster's daughter is avoided by the man, who recounts his reunion with his childhood sweetheart in Switzerland.
Mirchi- A man with a troubled past returns to his homeland with the apparent goal of changing his girlfriend's violent family.
Mr Perfect- Vicky calls off their engagement with Priya due to the adjustments. But as time passes, he comes to understand that life requires compromises.
Radhe Shyam- A palmist who feels he isn't meant for love has to reevaluate his entire worldview after falling in love with a doctor whose future is unclear.
Rebel- Rishi is seeking revenge for the murders of his late parents.
Saaho- An undercover police officer gets caught up in a conflict between rival criminals who are trying to obtain a "black box," the key to a hidden treasure.
