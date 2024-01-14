Baarish to Broken But Beautiful, 6 Romantic Hindi Series to Enjoy During Cozy Winter

14 Jan, 2024

Mallika Mehzabeen

Kaisi Yeh Yaarian: Nandhini, a teenager relocates to Mumbai and unexpectedly lands in an elite college, forming the crux of the narrative.

College Romance: The series is about three friends who enter college together only to witness several challenges in their romantic lives.

Aadha Ishq: The romantic drama web series is produced by Bhairavi Raichura and features Aamna Sharif, Gaurav Arora and Pratibha Ranta in lead roles.

Broken but Beautiful: Widower Veer and abandoned Sameera meet when he considers buying her house. Despite their initial differences, they forge an unexpected connection, discovering a second shot at love.

Ishq Next Door: The series premiered on Jio Cinemas and features Abhay Mahajan, Natasha Bharadwaj and Mrinal Dutt in lead roles.

Baarish: When a prosperous Gujarati entrepreneur ties the knot with his educated, Maharashtrian employee, their budding love story encounters a succession of challenges from unforeseen sources.

