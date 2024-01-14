Baarish to Broken But Beautiful, 6 Romantic Hindi Series to Enjoy During Cozy Winter
14 Jan, 2024
Mallika Mehzabeen
Kaisi Yeh Yaarian: Nandhini, a teenager relocates to Mumbai and unexpectedly lands in an elite college, forming the crux of the narrative.
College Romance: The series is about three friends who enter college together only to witness several challenges in their romantic lives.
Aadha Ishq: The romantic drama web series is produced by Bhairavi Raichura and features Aamna Sharif, Gaurav Arora and Pratibha Ranta in lead roles.
Broken but Beautiful: Widower Veer and abandoned Sameera meet when he considers buying her house. Despite their initial differences, they forge an unexpected connection, discovering a second shot at love.
Ishq Next Door: The series premiered on Jio Cinemas and features Abhay Mahajan, Natasha Bharadwaj and Mrinal Dutt in lead roles.
Baarish: When a prosperous Gujarati entrepreneur ties the knot with his educated, Maharashtrian employee, their budding love story encounters a succession of challenges from unforeseen sources.
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Deepika To Tabu, Films of Top B-Town Celebs to Hit Big Screens in 2024