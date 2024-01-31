Baby to Sooryavanshi, Best Action Films of Akshay Kumar
31 Jan, 2024
Mallika Mehzabeen
Holiday: Soldier Virat intercepts a terrorist plotting Mumbai bombings, rallying his team to safeguard the city.
Baby: The movie features the actor leading a special task force to eliminate terrorists and their plots.
Special 26: Kumar showcases his brilliant performance as a con artist in this high-stake heist.
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: It's an upcoming film by Akshay Kumar which consists of high-octane drama in it.
Naam Shabana: In this action-thriller, the actor features in a cameo role alongside Taapsee Pannu.
Sooryavanshi: Akshay Kumar delivered his best performance in this action sequence.
