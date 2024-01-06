Badla to Khufiya, 6 Thriller Films to Enjoy on Netflix
06 Jan, 2024
Mallika Mehzabeen
Khufia: The movie was released in 2023 and was helmed by Vishal Bhardwaj. The movie features Tabu and Ali Fazal.
Badla: The thriller is helmed by Sujoy Ghosh, the movie is a remake of the Spanish film The Invisible Guest.
Talaash: The Answer Lie Within (2012): The movie is a thriller film, and its plot revolves around a police officer who is trying to investigate a murder.
Raat Akeli Hai: The movie was released in 2020. The film features Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Radhika Apte, and Shweta Tripathi.
Jaane Jaan: Released in 2023, the film is helmed by Sujoy Ghosh and features Kareen Kapoor, Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat.
Dobaaraa: The movie features Taapsee Pannu in the lead and is an official remake of the 2018 Spanish flick Mirage.
