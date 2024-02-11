Bakshak to Guntur Karaam: 10 Thrilling Movies To Watch On OTT
Upgraded- When Ana is upgraded to first class on a business trip, she meets Will, who mistakes her for her boss, Claire. A white lie sparks a spectacular series of events, romance, and opportunity until her deception is exposed.
The Nun 2- In the year 1956, a priest was executed after the incident the evil spread. The sequel to the worldwide smash success follows Sister Irene as she confronts Valak, the evil nun, again.
The Marvels- Carol Danvers' talents become entwined with those of Kamala Khan and Monica Rambeau, making them to work together to rescue the universe.
Khichdi 2- When an intelligence agent discovers that Praful resembles the monarch of Paanthukistan, he seeks the assistance of the Parekh family to elevate Praful to the king's position and save his subjects.
Lantrani- The many segments of tiny towns and rural areas where people go to extremes to survive in the town.
Guntur Kaaram- Follows Guntur Kaaram, a narrative of a guy named 'Ramana' and his mother, how she abandoned him, and how Ramana fought to get her mother back to his family.
Captain Miller- Set in British India during the 1930s and 1940s, the story follows an outlaw named Miller who engages in brutal looting, heists, and attacks.
A Killer Paradox- When one unintentional killing leads to another, an ordinary young guy finds himself in a never-ending cat-and-mouse game with a cunning investigator.
Bhakshak- The story revolves around an uncompromising woman's desire for justice and her perseverance in bringing a horrible act to light.
Aarya Season 3- When her world is turned upside down, Aarya becomes the very thing she despises. Aarya goes to the extreme level to protect her family.
