Batman To Oppenheimer: 7 Iconic Films Of Cillian Murphy
Sunshine- In 2057, a group of international astronauts are dispatched on a perilous expedition to rekindle the fading Sun with a nuclear fission bomb.
The Wind That Shakes The Barely- Against the backdrop of the Irish struggle of Independence, two brothers wage a guerilla struggle on British forces.
Inception- A burglar who steals business secrets via dream-sharing technology is assigned the inverse task of instilling an idea in the mind of a CEO, but his tragic history may doom the endeavor and his team to failure.
Batman Begins- After witnessing his parents' deaths, Bruce masters the technique of battling against injustice. When he returns to Gotham as Batman, he must defeat a sinister group that threatens to destroy the city.
28 Days Later- Four weeks after a mysterious, incurable illness spreads across the UK, a few survivors seek refuge.
Oppenheimer- The narrative of American physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer and his involvement in the development of the atomic bomb.
