Be Melodramatic to Vincenzo, 6 Funniest K-Dramas On Netflix
19 Jan, 2024
Mallika Mehzabeen
The Sound Of Your Heart: The 2016 K-drama, 'The Sound of Your Heart,' stands out as a pure comedy sitcom on this list. Unlike others, it's packed with slapstick humour, devoid of seriousness or drama.
Vincenzo: The series is a dark comedy. The series revolves around a Korean man who was adopted by an Italian family and later joined the mob.
Welcome To Waikiki: In 2018's 'Welcome to Waikiki,' three inexperienced young men open a guest house to fund their film dreams, leading to expected chaos. The aspiring filmmaker, actor, and writer embark on this comedic journey in pursuit of their cinematic aspirations.
Reply 1988: Another funny Korean drama to enjoy on Netflix is Reply 1988 which was released in 2015. Apart from laughter, the series is also a heartwarming tale of friendship.
Be Melodramatic: Be Melodramatic (2019), a Korean drama, intricately weaves the lives of three close friends sharing a home. It explores a screenwriter's unconventional romance, a documentarian coping with loss, and a single mother excelling in marketing.
Hometown Cha Cha Cha: A funny yet romantic K-drama which you can enjoy on Netflix is Hometown Cha Cha Cha. The drama offers plenty of laughter and keeps you enthralled.
