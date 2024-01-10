Before Fighter, Watch 10 Action Movies of Hrithik Roshan
Kritika Vaid
Agneepath - His portrayal of the revenge-seeking Vijay Deenanath Chauhan in this intense drama left a lasting impact.
Bang Bang! - Hrithik's action-packed adventure in this thriller captivated audiences with its high-energy sequences.
Dhoom 2 - His charismatic performance as a stylish thief added flair to this high-octane action-packed sequel.
Fiza - Hrithik Roshan's portrayal in a complex narrative about familial turmoil showcased his early acting depth.
Kaabil - His portrayal of a visually impaired man seeking justice was both intense and emotionally stirring.
Krrish - As the iconic superhero, he soared high and charmed audiences with his portrayal of Krrish's heroic endeavors.
Lakshya - Hrithik's transformation from aimless to determined was the heart of this coming-of-age war drama.
Mission Kashmir - He exhibited poignant emotions as a conflicted young man in this intense drama set in the backdrop of Kashmir.
Vikram Vedha - Hrithik Roshan's one of the best actioners.
War - Hrithik's dynamic presence alongside Tiger Shroff in this action thriller was a visual treat for fans.
