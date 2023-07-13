A glimpse at ten best Tom Cruise movies beyond Mission: Impossible franchise.
12 Jul, 2023
Anurag Singh Bohra
Top Gun (1986): Tom Cruise plays a naval pilot in the Tony Scott actioner.
Rain Man (1988): Tom Cruise stars in Academy-Award winning filmmaker Barry Levinson's road drama alongside Dustin Hoffman.
A Few Good Men (1992): Tom Cruise plays Lieutenant (junior grade) Daniel Kaffee in the legal drama starring Demi Moore and Jack Nicholson.
The Firm (1993): Tom Cruise stars in Academy-Award winning filmmaker Sydney Pollack's legal thriller.
Jerry Maguire (1996): Tom Cruise and Renée Zellweger star in the sports rom-com directed by Cameron Crowe.
Eyes Wide Shut (1999): Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman star in Stanley Kubrick's erotic psychological drama.
Minority Report (2002): The Tom Cruise starrer sci-fi actioner was directed by Steven Spielberg.
The Last Samurai (2003): Tom Cruise plays a soldier turned Samurai in the epic actioner.
Valkyrie (2008): The film is based on Operation Valkyrie during the World War 2.
Tropic Thunder (2008): Tom Cruise plays a profane, ill-tempered studio executive in the satirical action-comedy.
