A glimpse at ten best Tom Cruise movies beyond Mission: Impossible franchise.

12 Jul, 2023

Anurag Singh Bohra

Top Gun (1986): Tom Cruise plays a naval pilot in the Tony Scott actioner.

Rain Man (1988): Tom Cruise stars in Academy-Award winning filmmaker Barry Levinson's road drama alongside Dustin Hoffman.

A Few Good Men (1992): Tom Cruise plays Lieutenant (junior grade) Daniel Kaffee in the legal drama starring Demi Moore and Jack Nicholson.

The Firm (1993): Tom Cruise stars in Academy-Award winning filmmaker Sydney Pollack's legal thriller.

Jerry Maguire (1996): Tom Cruise and Renée Zellweger star in the sports rom-com directed by Cameron Crowe.

Eyes Wide Shut (1999): Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman star in Stanley Kubrick's erotic psychological drama.

Minority Report (2002): The Tom Cruise starrer sci-fi actioner was directed by Steven Spielberg.

The Last Samurai (2003): Tom Cruise plays a soldier turned Samurai in the epic actioner.

Valkyrie (2008): The film is based on Operation Valkyrie during the World War 2.

Tropic Thunder (2008): Tom Cruise plays a profane, ill-tempered studio executive in the satirical action-comedy.

