Beyond Evil to Voice, Top 6 Thriller Korean Dramas To Binge Watch on Netflix
20 Jan, 2024
Mallika Mehzabeen
Voice: The series is about a clever police officer who works as a voice profiler at an emergency call centre.
Vagabond: The series is a spy thriller which will give you the exact adrenaline rush that will keep you hooked.
The Good Detective: Lee Dae-chul, claiming innocence, is sentenced to death for a double murder. Five years later, Detective Kang Do-chang reopens the case when Dae-chul's daughter goes missing.
Inspector Koo: If you prefer something less gruesome and intense, then Inspector Koo, South Korea's rendition of Killing Eve, is the perfect choice.
My Name: The series is about revenge, drama and every gory crime you can imagine.
Beyond Evil: This is one of the haunting psychological thrillers where two cops reluctantly pair up to catch a serial killer.
