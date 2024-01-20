Beyond Evil to Voice, Top 6 Thriller Korean Dramas To Binge Watch on Netflix

20 Jan, 2024

Mallika Mehzabeen

Voice: The series is about a clever police officer who works as a voice profiler at an emergency call centre.

Vagabond: The series is a spy thriller which will give you the exact adrenaline rush that will keep you hooked.

The Good Detective: Lee Dae-chul, claiming innocence, is sentenced to death for a double murder. Five years later, Detective Kang Do-chang reopens the case when Dae-chul's daughter goes missing.

Inspector Koo: If you prefer something less gruesome and intense, then Inspector Koo, South Korea's rendition of Killing Eve, is the perfect choice.

My Name: The series is about revenge, drama and every gory crime you can imagine.

Beyond Evil: This is one of the haunting psychological thrillers where two cops reluctantly pair up to catch a serial killer.

