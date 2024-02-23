Bhagyashree's Birthday: A Look at Some of the Actor’s Iconic Roles
23 Feb, 2024
Lubhanshi Lamba
The Bollywood actress, Bhagyashree turned 55 today. Let's check out some of her iconic roles.
Maine Pyar Kia- Bhagyashree portrayed the role of Khan's lover who ended up marrying her real and reel-life husband.
Paayal- Bhagyashree played the role of Payal, a woman who finds herself tangled between love and duty.
Humko Deewana Kar Gaye- In this movie, Bhagyashree played the supporting role character named Simran alongside Akshay Kumar which adds depth to the storyline.
Sajini Shinde ka Viral Video- Actress Bhagyashree portrayed the character of principal Kalyani.
Tyagi- This crime thriller featured Bhagyashree alongside Rajnikanth, the actress’s role was integral to the story’s twists and turns.
Qaid Main Hai Bulbul- The movie featured the actress in the lead role of Bulbul and explored the themes of revenge and justice.
Kisi ka bhai kisi ki jaan- Bhagyashree reunited with co-star Salman Khan in her last movie and played the role of Bhumika Chawla.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Devara to Krana, Upcoming Movies of Janhvi Kapoor