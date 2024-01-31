Bhakshak to Argylle, Top Upcoming OTT Releases in February 2024
31 Jan, 2024
Mallika Mehzabeen
Bhakshak: Bhumi Pednekar's upcoming film is about seeking justice for those girls who are being abused at shelter homes. The movie will be released on Netflix on February 09, 2024.
Arya Antim Vaar: Sushmita Sen is set to enthral the audience with the final season of her popular show Aarya. The series will be released on Disney+ Hotstar on February 09, 2024.
Mr. & Mrs. Smith: Premiering on February 2, 2024, Mr. & Mrs. Smith, a spy comedy series based on the 2005 film, is created by Francesca Sloane and Donald Glover. The stars include Glover and Maya Erskine. The movie will be released on Amazon Prime Video on February 2.
The Marvels: One of the most loved superhero films will be released on Disney+ Hotstar on February 07.
Argylle: Elly Conway, a secluded writer, pens best-selling spy novels where her character Argylle unravels a global spy syndicate. Yet, when reality mimics her plots, fiction and reality intertwine. The film will be released on Apple TV+ on February 2.
Avatar: The Last Airbender: A young boy named Aavatar must perfect four elemental powers to save the world. The film will be released on Netflix on February 22.