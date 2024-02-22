Bhakshak to Dahaad: 7 Nail-Biting Dramas That Takes You On Real Life Scenarios
Sirf Ek Banda Kaafi Hai- An ordinary person with integrity and honesty can challenge the system when they have the truth on their side.
State vs Ahuja- Indian Naval officer Nanavati comes back home to discover his wife's infidelity. His jealousy results in a killing that ignites a nationwide spectacle. As the public, media, and politicians engage in a battle of perspectives, it evolves into a case that caused division in India.
Scoop- Jagruti Pathak, a well-known crime journalist, is the main person of interest in the brutal killing of another member of the press.
Dahaad- Sub-inspector Anjali Bhaati is conducting an investigation into a string of deaths involving women discovered in public bathrooms. Initially thought to be suicides, the investigation reveals that there is a serial killer at large.
Delhi Crime- Delhi Crime is a series that depicts the Delhi Police's efforts to uncover the culprits behind the Nirbhaya case.
Bhaukaal- Naveen Sikhera arrives in the sinful city as the new SSP and is immediately confronted by the rampant disorder and lack of law enforcement. Muzaffarnagar is under the control of the Shaukeen gang in the east, while the Dedha brothers dominate the west.
Bhakshak- A brave women reporter sets on a journey to free the abducted children from an orphan home which is controlled by the higher authorities.
