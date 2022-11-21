Bhumi Pednekar in Green

Bhumi Pednekar sparkles the brightest in her sequined green blazer dress at an event.

21 Nov, 2022

India.com Entertainment Desk

Bhumi Pednekar in Sequinned Blazer

Bhumi Pednekar slays at the trailer launch of her film in a glamorous green sequinned look.

21 Nov, 2022

Bhumi Pednekar in Oversized Blazer

Bhumi Pednekar slays in her statement avatar at the trailer launch of her movie Govinda Naam Mera.

21 Nov, 2022

Bhumi Pednekar Surprising Look

Bhumi Pednekar surprises all with her bright green sequinned blazer and skirt.

21 Nov, 2022

Bhumi Pednekar in Parrot Green Colour

Bhumi Pednekar creates a statement at the trailer launch of her film in the most unexpected shade of green.

21 Nov, 2022

Bhumi Joins Kiara and Vicky

Bhumi Pednekar is gearing up for her new movie titled 'Govinda Naam Mera' with Kiara Advani and Vicky Kaushal.

21 Nov, 2022

Bhumi Pednekar in Govinda Naam Mera

Govinda Naam Mera movie cast: Vicky Kaushal poses with the two leading ladies - Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani.

21 Nov, 2022

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Kiara Advani Glams up in Black Versace Look Worth Rs 3,17,400

 Find Out More