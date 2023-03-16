Bhumi Pednekar looks pretty and edgy in her floral look, and that lip shade is everything!
16 Mar, 2023
Bhumi Pednekar, Anubhav Sinha and Rajkummar Rao share a goofy moment during Bheed promotions.
16 Mar, 2023
Bhumi Pednekar teams up with Rajkummar Rao for Bheed promotions.
16 Mar, 2023
Bhumi Pednekar and Rajkummar Rao look stylish together.
16 Mar, 2023
Brownie points for carrying that overtly floral look with full confidence!
16 Mar, 2023
Bhumi Pednekar goes big on fashin and styles her co-ord set with a stylish braid.
16 Mar, 2023
Bhumi Pednekar looks pretty in a very summery floral outfit with a dhoti skirt and wrap top.
16 Mar, 2023
Thanks For Reading!