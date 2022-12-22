Bhumi Pednekar walks the red carpet in a saree but there's a twist.
22 Dec, 2022
Bhumi Pednekar looks vivacious in a saree and oh that blouse!
22 Dec, 2022
Bhumi Pednekar wears her simple saree with a statement criss-cross blouse.
22 Dec, 2022
Bhumi Pednekar wears hersaree with a twist in a new statement look at Filmmfare OTT red carpet.
22 Dec, 2022
Bhumi Pednekar chooses to go desi in a hand woven saree by designer label Ekaya.
22 Dec, 2022
Bhumi Pednekar in simple saree but quirky blouse on red carpet.
22 Dec, 2022
Thanks For Reading!