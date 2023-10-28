Bhumi Pednekar's Metallic Green Saree With Unique Blouse is Stunning Pick For Festive Season
28 Oct, 2023
Vineeta Kumar
Bhumi Pednekar Wears a Handwoven Metallic Green Saree With a Unique Neckline - See Pics
Bhumi Pednekar goes green at the JIO MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2023.
Bhumi Pednekar wears an organic saree from Vaishali S Studio made from handwoven textiles.
Bhumi Pednekar's blouse comes with a unique halter neckline that goes perfectly with the tone of the saree.
It's definitely a statement saree and you can wear it as part of your Diwali festivities.
Bhumi Pednekar looks wonderful and so will you if you decide to pick this for your festive outing.
Bhumi Pednekar hits another masterstroke in fashion in that all-green metallic avatar.
Bhumi Pednekar wears aluminium earrings with her metallic green saree.
