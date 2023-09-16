Bhumi Pednekar's Stellar Performances In Bollywood Movies
16 Sep, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Dil Laga Ke Haisha: The actress made her debut by depicting the struggle of a fat girl in Indian society.
Bhadai Ho: Diva excellently played the role of a PT teacher who aspires to play handball for the country.
Toilet: Ek Prem Katha: The beautiful actress acted as an educated woman, who cannot bear the idea of open defecation behind the bushes and stood up against her husband for a divorce.
Pati Patni Aur Woh: By acting as Vedika Tyagi, the wife in the movie, her character shattered the docile wife stereotype in Indian cinema.
Bala: Impressive acting by Bhumi as Latika attempts to change the mindset of people about conventional beauty.
Sandh Ki Ankh: By playing Chandro Tomar, Bhumi highlights the inequality towards women that exists even today in society.
Shubh Mangal Savdhan: The diva played the role of Sugandha and falls in love with Mudit. But later, discovers that he is suffering from erectile dysfunction.
Govinda Naam Mera: Bollywood actress Bhumi played the role of Vicky Kaushal's 'hottie' wife in this movie.
Bheed: Renu Sharma, the character played by Bhumi Pednekar, portrays the nuances of the struggle of an inter-caste marriage.
