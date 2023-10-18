Big Boss 17: Highest Paid Contestants
18 Oct, 2023
Ankita Lokhande- According to rumours, the actress is expected to receive Rs. 12 lakhs each week for her stay in the residence.
Munuwar Faruqui- The comedian makes between Rs. 7 and Rs. 8 lakhs a week.
Neil Bhatt- The attractive man has been expected paid Rs 7 lakhs a week to appear on the show.
Aishwarya Sharma- The diva reportedly receives Rs 12 lakhs a week for her stay, as per the rumours
Mannara Chopra- The distant relative of Priyanka and Parineeti Chopra is rumoured to make Rs 15 lakhs a week.
Abhishek Kumar- A well-known actor for his role in Udaariyan is expected to receive a weekly salary of Rs 5 lakhs for his work in the show.
Anurag Dhobal- This Moto vlogger widely referred to as UK07 Rider reportedly receives Rs 7.5 lakhs a week for his residence in the mansion.
Jigna Vora- The famous Indian crime reporter is expected to be earning Rs 7.5 lakhs per week for her stay.
Rinku Dhawan- According to reports, actress Rinku Dhawan receives Rs 4 lakhs a week for her residence in the Bigg Boss 17 house.
