Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar's Education Qualification and Net Worth
Abhishek Kumar, a well-known TV actor, YouTuber, and social media influencer from India, has gained recognition for his acting abilities and captivating content.
Abhishek Kumar was born in Mandi Gobindgarh, Punjab, India on August 26, 1995 and was brought up by his parents and siblings.
While he was studying in S.N.A.A.S Arya Senior Secondary School, Mandi, Gobindgarh. He took part in acting classes and tried out for different television shows and modeling opportunities.
He took interest in acting and modeling while in school, and he continued to pursue these interests in college.
He gained a large following on TikTok when some of his videos went viral, leading to success as a content creator.
In 2023, Abhishek Kumar entered the Bigg Boss 17 house in October 2023.
Now along with with five other contestants Abhishek Kumar is one on the finalists in Bigg Boss 17
