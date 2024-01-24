Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande To Munawar Faruqui, 7 Controversies That Made Headlines
Vicky Jain startled Ankita Lokhande by calling their marriage a 'investment'.
Ayesha Khan alleged Munawar Faruqui had submitted a marriage proposal to a female before joining BB 17.
Samarth Jurel joined as a wild card contender, revealing that he is Isha Malviya's lover.
Abhishek Kumar smacked Samarth Jurel during a fight between him and Isha Malviya.
During each of their confrontations, Ankita Lokhande alluded of divorcing Vicky Jain.
Tahelka, aka Sunny Arya, was evicted for getting physical with the Udariyaan actor, Abhishek Kumar.
Vicky's mother in an interview mentioned Ankita Lokhande takes Sushant Singh Rajput's name for gaining sympathy.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Republic Day 2024: Rajasthan to Manipur, Tableaux Set to Display 'Women Empowerment'