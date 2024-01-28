Bigg Boss 17: From Ankita Lokhande to Ayesha Khan, Dresses Contestants Wore on Grand Finale
28 Jan, 2024
Mallika Mehzabeen
Ayesha Khan: The social media influencer looked stunning in a white saree and paired it with white necklace.
Vicky Jain: The businessman looked handsome in a shimmer black colour suit.
Ankita Lokhande: Ankita was seen wearing a white saree accessorised with a white cape.
Abhishek Kumar: Abhishek shined in a bright red suit with a hint of black shimmer.
Arun Mashetty: The Hyderabadi influencer was seen wearing a navy blue coat and black pants.
Munawar Faruqui: For the special day, Munawar wore a black turtle neck and paired it with a white and black coat.
Mannara Chopra: The actress was seen wearing a dark green 3 piece coat set. Mannara gave all the boss lady vibes in the green attire.
