Bigg Boss 17: From Ankita Lokhande to Ayesha Khan, Dresses Contestants Wore on Grand Finale

28 Jan, 2024

Mallika Mehzabeen

Ayesha Khan: The social media influencer looked stunning in a white saree and paired it with white necklace.

Vicky Jain: The businessman looked handsome in a shimmer black colour suit.

Ankita Lokhande: Ankita was seen wearing a white saree accessorised with a white cape.

Abhishek Kumar: Abhishek shined in a bright red suit with a hint of black shimmer.

Arun Mashetty: The Hyderabadi influencer was seen wearing a navy blue coat and black pants.

Munawar Faruqui: For the special day, Munawar wore a black turtle neck and paired it with a white and black coat.

Mannara Chopra: The actress was seen wearing a dark green 3 piece coat set. Mannara gave all the boss lady vibes in the green attire.

