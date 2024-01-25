Bigg Boss 17: Mannara Chopra's Education Qualification and Net Worth
Mannara Chopra, also recognized as Barbie Handa, is an Indian actress and model based in Reno, known for her work in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and Kannada cinema.
Chopra finished her education at Summer Fields School in New Delhi.
Mannara Chopra completed a Bachelor of Business Administration degree
Once she finished her studies in Delhi, Chopra relocated to Mumbai and began her career in modeling before transitioning to the field of advertising.
Rumours suggest that Mannara Chopra reportedly has a whopping net worth of of more than Rs 25 crore.
Chopra made her Hindi television debut on the reality show Bigg Boss 17 in 2023–2024.
