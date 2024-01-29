Bigg Boss 17 Winner Munawar Faruqi’s 7 Lesser Known Facts
Munawar Iqbal Faruqi was born on 28 January 1992 in Junagadh, then his family later shifted to Dongri where he spent his childhood. Unfortunately, his mother passed away 2 years before coming to Mumbai.
At the age of 17 Munwar Faruqui worked at a utensil shop and was paid Rs 60 per day for 13 hours of shift.
In 2009, Munwar Faruqui explored his workspace, and later he decided to take graphic designing as his career.
Munwar soon started his own YouTube channel where he frequently posted his stand-ups that engaged a large audience because of his sarcasm.
Many don’t know that Munawar Faruqi landed in legal trouble and was kept behind bars for hurting religious sentiments.
While he was behind bars, many of his shows were cancelled, and continued to lose many stand-ups.
For the unversed, Munawar is also a father to a son, whom he had with his divorced wife, Jasmine.
A shocking claim was made when Ayesha Khan exposed Munawar for dating multiple women at the same time. She claimed that Munawar had cheated on 5 different women.
