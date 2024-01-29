Bigg Boss 17 Winner Munawar Faruqui's Education Qualification
28 Jan, 2024
Vineeta Kumar
Munawar Faruqui is the new winner of Bigg Boss 17. The popular standup comedian has won yet another reality show.
Munawar Faruqui also won the Kangana Ranaut-hosted TV show - Lock Upp Season 1.
Born on January 28, 1992, Munawar Faruqui belongs to Junagadh in Gujarat.
Munawar Faruqui has struggled a lot from his childhood and now he uses this incident from his life in his standup acts.
Munawar Faruqui quit education when he was five. He left school due to financial stress in the family.
Munawar Faruqui uploaded a comedy video online in April 2020 and there was no looking back for him after that.
Munawar Faruqui was just 14 when his mother died by suicide. He then relocated to Mumbai with his aunts where he did odd jobs to make ends meet.
Munawar Faruqui's father also passed away in 2020. He has made a lot of fans and earned a lot of respect, love and popularity with his hardwork and talent.
Our congratulations to the new Dongri ka raja out there!
Munawar Faruqui truly deserved to win the trophy. Congratulations to his fans as well!
