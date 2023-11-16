Bigg Boss Contestants Who Wanted to Quit The Show
16 Nov, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Following an argument with Rubina Dilaik, Kavita Kaushik left the house in Bigg Boss 14.
Actor Pratik Sehajpal in Bigg Boss 15 wanted to make a voluntary exit due to his ugly fight with Jay.
UK 07 Rider aka Anurag expressed that he wants to quit the show due to the so-called ‘biased concept’ in Bigg Boss 17.
In Big Boss 14, Rahul Vaidya made a voluntary exit when Salman schooled him for 'lack of interest in the show'
Indian actress Rubina Dilaik got furious when Salman called Abhinav his ‘Samaan’ and requested to quit Bigg Boss 14.
Sapna Choudhary in Bigg Boss 11 shared her concern with one of her fellow contestants that she is not able to adjust in the house and wants to leave.
In Bigg Boss 13, Madhurima hit Vishal Aditya Singh with a frying pan and he expressed his concern that he wanted to quit the show.
